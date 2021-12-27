BOXING DAY SCARBOROUGH: 21 pictures from a very chilly Crazy Raft Race!

The event, organised by Scarborough Sub Aqua Club, helps to raise funds for the Fishermen and Firemen's charity.

Trustee Colin Lawson said: "It went very well. It was a good turn out of the crowd who had obviously gone along to watch the fun.

"The new outdoor sound system worked very well, with running commentary from Nick Taylor who was able to point out the connection between the Fishermen and Firemen's Football Match and the raft race.

"He was also able to pay tribute to Barry Hampshire and encouraged everyone to raise a hat to celebrate Barry's contribution to Boxing Day in Scarborough."

Flour Ahoy!

Enjoying the spectacle

Taking an early tumble

Enjoying the day.