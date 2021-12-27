You're supposed to get it on everybody else!

BOXING DAY SCARBOROUGH: 21 pictures from a very chilly Crazy Raft Race!

Crowds laughed and cheered as the annual Crazy Raft Race took place in the harbour.

By Louise Perrin
Monday, 27th December 2021, 12:11 pm

The event, organised by Scarborough Sub Aqua Club, helps to raise funds for the Fishermen and Firemen's charity.

Trustee Colin Lawson said: "It went very well. It was a good turn out of the crowd who had obviously gone along to watch the fun.

"The new outdoor sound system worked very well, with running commentary from Nick Taylor who was able to point out the connection between the Fishermen and Firemen's Football Match and the raft race.

"He was also able to pay tribute to Barry Hampshire and encouraged everyone to raise a hat to celebrate Barry's contribution to Boxing Day in Scarborough."

1. Crazy Raft Race 2021

Flour Ahoy!

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

2. Crazy Raft Race 2021

Enjoying the spectacle

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

3. Crazy Raft Race 2021

Taking an early tumble

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

4. Crazy Raft Race 2021

Enjoying the day.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Scarborough
