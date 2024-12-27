Crazy Raft Race 2024Crazy Raft Race 2024
Crazy Raft Race 2024

Boxing Day Scarborough: 23 fantastic photos from the Crazy Raft Race 2024

By Louise French
Published 27th Dec 2024, 12:08 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 12:09 GMT
Hundreds of people gathered at Scarborough harbour to watch the annual Crazy Raft Race on Boxing Day.

The event started in the traditional way, with competitors getting into the spirit of proceedings by throwing eggs and flour at each other prior to the race.

The event, organised by Scarborough Sub Aqua Club, raises funds for the Fishermen and Firemen's charity which helps those in need in the borough.

The charity was originally set up to help the widows and orphans of the five Scarborough fishermen drowned at sea aboard fishing vessel Evelyn and Maud in 1893.

The rafts depart the slipway

1. Crazy Raft Race 2024

The rafts depart the slipway Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
The crowd enjoys the spectacle

2. Crazy Raft Race 2024

The crowd enjoys the spectacle Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Fun at the start

3. Crazy Raft Race 2024

Fun at the start Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
The traditional start to the day

4. Crazy Raft Race 2024

The traditional start to the day Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Scarborough
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice