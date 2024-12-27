Boxing Day Scarborough: 23 fantastic photos from the Crazy Raft Race 2024

The event started in the traditional way, with competitors getting into the spirit of proceedings by throwing eggs and flour at each other prior to the race.
The event, organised by Scarborough Sub Aqua Club, raises funds for the Fishermen and Firemen's charity which helps those in need in the borough.
The charity was originally set up to help the widows and orphans of the five Scarborough fishermen drowned at sea aboard fishing vessel Evelyn and Maud in 1893.
