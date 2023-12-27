News you can trust since 1882
Boxing Day Scarborough: 23 fantastic photos from the Fishermen vs Firemen’s Football Match

A large crowd gathered on Scarborough’s South Bay to watch the annual Comic Football Match
By Louise French
Published 27th Dec 2023, 16:41 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 16:42 GMT

Cricketing legend Dickie Bird and Charter Mayor John Ritchie got the game under way and the top-hated players enjoyed a competitive game, watched by several hundred spectators.

The Fishermen and Firemen's Football match has been an annual event in Scarborough since 1893 and was originally started to help the widows and orphans of the five Scarborough fishermen drowned at sea aboard the Evelyn and Maud.

The event helps to raise funds for the Fishermen and Firemen's charity which helps those in need in the borough.

Music was provided by The Comic Band

Music was provided by The Comic Band Photo: Richard Ponter

Traditionally the teams play in red and white ...and top hats...

Traditionally the teams play in red and white ...and top hats... Photo: Richard Ponter

Fishermen vs Firemen football match on Scarborough's South Bay Photo: Richard Ponter

Goal!!!!

Goal!!!! Photo: Richard Ponter

