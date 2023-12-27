Boxing Day Scarborough: 23 fantastic photos from the Fishermen vs Firemen’s Football Match

A large crowd gathered on Scarborough’s South Bay to watch the annual Comic Football Match

Cricketing legend Dickie Bird and Charter Mayor John Ritchie got the game under way and the top-hated players enjoyed a competitive game, watched by several hundred spectators.

The Fishermen and Firemen's Football match has been an annual event in Scarborough since 1893 and was originally started to help the widows and orphans of the five Scarborough fishermen drowned at sea aboard the Evelyn and Maud.

The event helps to raise funds for the Fishermen and Firemen's charity which helps those in need in the borough.

