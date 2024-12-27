Boxing Day Scarborough 2024: Fishermen vs Firemen Football MatchBoxing Day Scarborough 2024: Fishermen vs Firemen Football Match
Boxing Day Scarborough: 26 fabulous photos from the Fishermen vs Firemen’s Football Match

By Louise French
Published 27th Dec 2024, 10:02 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 10:02 GMT
A large crowd gathered on Scarborough’s South Bay to watch the annual Fishermen vs Firemen’s Football Match

The good-natured event saw crowds flock to the beach on a crisp Boxing Day morning, as they followed the traditional parade through the town, led by the Comic Band.

Cricketing legend Dickie Bird and Charter Mayor of Scarborough Janet Jefferson got the game under way and the top-hated players enjoyed a competitive game.

The Fishermen and Firemen's Football match has been an annual event in Scarborough since 1893 and was originally started to help the widows and orphans of the five Scarborough fishermen drowned at sea aboard the the fishing vessel Evelyn and Maud.

The event helps to raise funds for the Fishermen and Firemen's charity which helps those in need in the borough.

The Comic Band lead players to the beach

1. Boxing Day Scarborough 2024: Fishermen vs Firemen Football Match

The Comic Band lead players to the beach Photo: Richard Ponter

Top-hatted players battle for the ball

2. Boxing Day Scarborough 2024: Fishermen vs Firemen Football Match

Top-hatted players battle for the ball Photo: Richard Ponter

Crowds gather to watch the game

3. Boxing Day Scarborough 2024: Fishermen vs Firemen Football Match

Crowds gather to watch the game Photo: Richard Ponter

Going for the ball

4. Boxing Day Scarborough 2024: Fishermen vs Firemen Football Match

Going for the ball Photo: Richard Ponter

