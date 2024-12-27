Boxing Day Scarborough: 26 fabulous photos from the Fishermen vs Firemen’s Football Match

The good-natured event saw crowds flock to the beach on a crisp Boxing Day morning, as they followed the traditional parade through the town, led by the Comic Band.
Cricketing legend Dickie Bird and Charter Mayor of Scarborough Janet Jefferson got the game under way and the top-hated players enjoyed a competitive game.
The Fishermen and Firemen's Football match has been an annual event in Scarborough since 1893 and was originally started to help the widows and orphans of the five Scarborough fishermen drowned at sea aboard the the fishing vessel Evelyn and Maud.
The event helps to raise funds for the Fishermen and Firemen's charity which helps those in need in the borough.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.