Boyes to help 'add a little sparkle' to this year's Bridlington Christmas Tree Festival

Members of Sewerby WI receive the vouchers from Boyes which will be used to purchase decorations.

While the summer months make most people think of beaches and sunshine, the members of Sewerby WI have their minds firmly set on winter and Christmas trees.

The group has, once again, joined forces with St John's Burlington Methodist Church on St John Street to run the popular Bridlington Christmas Tree Festival.

The team has received an early boost from a retailer in the town centre, after the WI canvassed businesses for support.

When the team asked Boyes to lend a hand, the answer was a resounding 'yes'.

Although the event doesn't open its doors until December, planning is already underway with the aim of making this year’s festival bigger and better.

To do this, the WI is looking for support from local businesses – and Boyes department store was the first to step up.

The town centre shop has provided vouchers that will be used to purchase decorations for the interior of the church hall as well as the outside of the building.

Steven Broadbent, Boyes' assistant regional manager, said: "Christmas is a time for giving so we're delighted to pitch in and do what we can to assist Sewerby WI add a little sparkle to this fantastic community event.”

Last year, around 1,000 locals visited the Christmas Tree Festival which raised £3,400 for charity.

The plan is to welcome even more people this year with a whole lot more added to the programme to get visitors feeling festive.

Sue Schietaert of Sewerby WI said the group is pulling out all the stops to create a fun, family-friendly event.

Sue said: “The 2024 festival will include everything that made last year's such a hit – a stunning display of trees, a treasure hunt around the church and festive refreshments. But there will be more entertainment on offer and an evening concert to launch the event in style.”

The WI members are still looking for further support as they begin the build-up to the much-loved festival at the church which is situated next to Aldi.