Bradley's Jewellers give 200 gifts of thanks to York and Scarborough NHS workers this Christmas

Kay Bradley outside her jewellery store in York with one of the special bracelets she is gifting to NHS workers this Christmas.

Staff within the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust will be given the unique bracelets by Kay Bradley, of family-run firm Bradley’s Jewellers, which has a store on Huntriss Row in Scarborough, as a token of thanks for their continued efforts in the wake of the pandemic.

Kay said she feels “incredibly grateful” to NHS employees and volunteers who have worked tirelessly in the battle against Covid and led the vaccination programme that helped enable restrictions to lift.

“I truly believe that without their hard work and dedication we would not have been able to actually reopen stores and businesses. We owe them not only our heartfelt gratitude, but our livelihoods,” said Kay, whose business is based in a 500-year-old, grade II listed building in Low Petergate, near York Minster.

“Many of our customers work for the NHS and over the past 18 months they have been over-worked, stretched to their limits and exhausted. It’s so important to me that they know how thankful I am for their continued efforts.”

More than 1,170 workers from across the Trust’s sites in York, Scarborough, Malton, Easingwold, Selby and Bridlington, have already put their name down for the chance to receive one of the delicate rainbow-charm bracelets.

A draw to select 200 lucky recipients will take place on Monday (December 13). Rachel Brook, charity operations manager for the York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity said the generous donation has been a “great morale boost” for the Trust’s 10,000 strong workforce.

“It really has created excitement and a fantastic buzz among staff, which is just what everyone needs at a time like this. We are incredible grateful for a donation as special and personal as this one,” she added.

The silver and rose gold bracelet, designed by Welsh jewellery brand Clogau Gold, features two hearts and a delicate rainbow charm as “a symbol of hope in the face of adversity”.

Kay said: “I feel incredibly grateful to have overcome this year in one piece, and to know that my family and my team are safe and healthy. It is important to give something back by way of a thank you.

“Many NHS staff will be helping others in the community throughout Christmas, so a little extra-special surprise, as a token of our thanks during a tough period at work, is the least I can do to express how appreciative we all feel.”

Bradley’s Jewellers is also creating a delicate Rainbow Hope Badge in collaboration with Deakin & Francis, a leading British manufacturer commissioned to create the Queen’s Covid Cross.

It expects to launch the badges in mid-February, with all profits from online and in-store sales to be donated to the Trust and the Askham Bar NHS Vaccination Centre.

Kay said: “As we all move forward with Covid a presence in our lives, it has given me a great sense of purpose to create pieces that have real meaning and symbolism behind them.