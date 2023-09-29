Braeburn School thanks Scarborough companies for 'amazing ongoing support'

Children from Braeburn Primary and Nursery Academy at one of the new dining hall tables in the refurbished dining hall at the school with, from left, Tim Jolly, headteacher; Helen Clark, assistant headteacher; Amanda Kitto, director of the Cast Iron Bath Company and its sister company Ashbee and Stone; and Amy Hunter, assistant headteacher.

It is thanks to the Cast Iron Bath Company and its sister company Ashbee and Stone, owned by Lee Hunwicks, a former Braeburn Primary and Nursery Academy teacher, that every child received a Christmas present last year, that all key stage 2 children went to see the pantomime in Scarborough, and all Year 6s enjoyed a residential trip.

Now the two businesses have paid to spruce up the school’s dining hall and for the new furniture to go in it.

Mr Hunwicks, who was born in Devon and brought up on an estate similar to Eastfield, set up his business in 2006 from a barn in East Ayton while teaching at the school.

Fellow director, Mrs Amanda Kitto, said: “As a long established local business we wanted to give something back to the Eastfield community and felt there was no better way than enriching the experiences of the children in the local area.”

“We’re so grateful to Mr Hunwicks and the Cast Iron Bath Company for all they have done for the children here,” said Tim Jolly, headteacher at Braeburn Primary and Nursery Academy.

“Despite his success in business he is a modest man wanting to help the school community where he himself was a teacher many years ago.

“But we felt it only right to thank him and his company publicly for their amazing ongoing support.