News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record

Braeburn School thanks Scarborough companies for 'amazing ongoing support'

A Scarborough based bathroom retailer is helping to make sure Braeburn Primary and Nursery Academy children don’t miss out on some of the nicer things in life.
By Louise French
Published 29th Sep 2023, 15:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 15:29 BST
Children from Braeburn Primary and Nursery Academy at one of the new dining hall tables in the refurbished dining hall at the school with, from left, Tim Jolly, headteacher; Helen Clark, assistant headteacher; Amanda Kitto, director of the Cast Iron Bath Company and its sister company Ashbee and Stone; and Amy Hunter, assistant headteacher.Children from Braeburn Primary and Nursery Academy at one of the new dining hall tables in the refurbished dining hall at the school with, from left, Tim Jolly, headteacher; Helen Clark, assistant headteacher; Amanda Kitto, director of the Cast Iron Bath Company and its sister company Ashbee and Stone; and Amy Hunter, assistant headteacher.
Children from Braeburn Primary and Nursery Academy at one of the new dining hall tables in the refurbished dining hall at the school with, from left, Tim Jolly, headteacher; Helen Clark, assistant headteacher; Amanda Kitto, director of the Cast Iron Bath Company and its sister company Ashbee and Stone; and Amy Hunter, assistant headteacher.

It is thanks to the Cast Iron Bath Company and its sister company Ashbee and Stone, owned by Lee Hunwicks, a former Braeburn Primary and Nursery Academy teacher, that every child received a Christmas present last year, that all key stage 2 children went to see the pantomime in Scarborough, and all Year 6s enjoyed a residential trip.

Now the two businesses have paid to spruce up the school’s dining hall and for the new furniture to go in it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Hunwicks, who was born in Devon and brought up on an estate similar to Eastfield, set up his business in 2006 from a barn in East Ayton while teaching at the school.

Fellow director, Mrs Amanda Kitto, said: “As a long established local business we wanted to give something back to the Eastfield community and felt there was no better way than enriching the experiences of the children in the local area.”

Most Popular

“We’re so grateful to Mr Hunwicks and the Cast Iron Bath Company for all they have done for the children here,” said Tim Jolly, headteacher at Braeburn Primary and Nursery Academy.

“Despite his success in business he is a modest man wanting to help the school community where he himself was a teacher many years ago.

“But we felt it only right to thank him and his company publicly for their amazing ongoing support.

"We know for him, it's purely about the children."

Related topics:Scarborough