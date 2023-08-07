Brand new Caribbean restaurant set to open in Scarborough in first for the town

News you can trust since 1882
A brand new Caribbean eatery is opening its doors in Scarborough, in what is thought to be the first caribbean restaurant in the town.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 7th Aug 2023, 17:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 17:24 BST
Maya’s Big Jerk will be located at 3a-3b, Hoxton Road, which is located just off from Victoria Road.

The restaurant is owned by Maya Mihoc and will celebrate the fusion of rich Caribbean and African flavours

Maya Mihoc said: “We’re thrilled to share our passion for Caribbean and African cuisine with our community in Scarborough.

"From fiery jerk chicken to comforting goat curry and our signature Jollaf rice. each dish is a tribute to our roots and cultural heritage.

"I have poured my heart and soul into bringing the Caribbean's vibrant flavors and rich culture to our beloved town.”

The restaurant is dedicated to bringing an authentic dining experience to the customer, whether they are gluten-free, plant-based or eats meat, there is something for everyone.

Each dish will be crafted “with passion and attention to detail” and will use high-quality ingredients and traditional recipes.

Maya added: “We believe the grand opening of Big Maya's Jerk will mark a significant milestone in Scarborough's culinary landscape.”

Maya’s Big Jerk is set to open its doors on Friday, August 25.

