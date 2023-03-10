News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Brand new eatery offering something 'totally different' opens in Scarborough

A new eatery in Scarborough has officially opened its doors for the first time.

By Louise Hollingsworth
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 5:13pm
Chamberlain's Kitchen has now opened.
Chamberlain's Kitchen has now opened.
Chamberlain's Kitchen has now opened.

Chamberlain's Kitchen on Victoria Road is co-owned by Richard Abba and James Chamberlain.

Mr Abba said: “During lockdown we got talking about what we could do as we wanted to do something together.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We talked about restaurants and looked at several sites but for various reasons they fell through.”

Just a selection of the food on offer.
Just a selection of the food on offer.
Just a selection of the food on offer.
Most Popular

The cafe offers a range of fresh and healthy meals, providing an alternative to high street fast food outlets.

The two business owners have taken over the former Forget Me Not florist and were inspired to create meals for “the younger professional people who don’t have the desire or will to cook”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We thought about doing a salad bar because people like the healthy stuff,” said Mr Abba. “People have the desire to bring fresh, healthy stuff to work but end up not doing that.”

The eatery will offer “staple” salads and include a rotation of different varieties, daily homemade fresh soups, jacket potatoes and homemade baked treats.

He added: “I’m excited, I think it’s something totally new for Scarborough. The reaction has been incredibly good

The salads will include a protein, which will either be chicken, eggs, tofu, falafel and barbecue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The initial concept was to produce home cooked ready meals that people can eat at home, with a wide variety of pies, casseroles and stews set to be introduced soon.

Chamberlain’s Cafe is open Monday to Saturday, between 10am and 3pm. Gluten-free and vegan options are also available.

Read More
IN PICTURES: First look inside Scarborough's brand new Viking Cafe
ScarboroughCafe