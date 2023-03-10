Brand new eatery offering something 'totally different' opens in Scarborough

Chamberlain's Kitchen has now opened.

Chamberlain's Kitchen on Victoria Road is co-owned by Richard Abba and James Chamberlain.

Mr Abba said: “During lockdown we got talking about what we could do as we wanted to do something together.

“We talked about restaurants and looked at several sites but for various reasons they fell through.”

Just a selection of the food on offer.

The cafe offers a range of fresh and healthy meals, providing an alternative to high street fast food outlets.

The two business owners have taken over the former Forget Me Not florist and were inspired to create meals for “the younger professional people who don’t have the desire or will to cook”.

“We thought about doing a salad bar because people like the healthy stuff,” said Mr Abba. “People have the desire to bring fresh, healthy stuff to work but end up not doing that.”

The eatery will offer “staple” salads and include a rotation of different varieties, daily homemade fresh soups, jacket potatoes and homemade baked treats.

He added: “I’m excited, I think it’s something totally new for Scarborough. The reaction has been incredibly good

The salads will include a protein, which will either be chicken, eggs, tofu, falafel and barbecue.

The initial concept was to produce home cooked ready meals that people can eat at home, with a wide variety of pies, casseroles and stews set to be introduced soon.