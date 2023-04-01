Brand new group discussing all things menopause coming to Scarborough village

The meeting will be taking place at Sawdon Village Hall on Sunday April 23.

The meeting is held by Theresa Hargreaves, of Brompton and Sawdon Primary School who hopes that like-minded people will be able to attend the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Just like at other stages of life, there’s nothing like joining up with like-minded people who are going through similar things or interests as you

A brand new group is coming to a Scarborough village and will be discussing the menopause.

"You can be the best version of yourself whatever the time of your life.”

The meeting is aimed at women in their late thirties, fourties and fifties who are just starting their menopause, are going through it, are post-menopausal or would like to learn about it and those “would love to speak openly and unashamedly about where they’re at.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting will discuss brain fog, hot flushes, intolerances and “dry bits” as well as allowing attendees to enjoy a breakfast brunch as well as endless tea or coffee.

The meeting costs £10 per person, and will include the food, drink and chat.