Samantha Cook

The Melbourne shuffle is a rave dance that developed in the 1980s. Typically performed to electronic music, the dance originated in the Melbourne rave scene and was popular in the late 1980s and 1990s but has become a global phenomenon since the pandemic.

Miss Cook from Malton is an experienced shuffler who began shuffling during the covid 19 pandemic.

She’s danced all over the UK at events and has been a sensation on TikTok.

She is also a dancer and part of the admin team for the UK Shuffle Team.

The lessons will be held at newly furnished Be Amazing Studios in Malton and will run every Saturday morning from February 10 from 10-11am.

Lessons are suitable for children aged 5-12 years old.

Pupils will start on the first session learning basic foundation shuffle moves before moving on to choreography.

Children will need to wear comfortable clothing and must wear trainers.

DJ Ryan Swain, Ms Cook’s fiancee said: “I couldn't be prouder be any prouder of Sam following her heart and starting her Shuffle Dance School

"She’s worked so hard for this. Straight from the heart from the beat to their feet.

"This is just what the local area needs for the younger generation to be involved in.”

Ms Cook said: “Lessons are filling up quickly and I’m so excited to give back my talents to a younger generation to enjoy.”