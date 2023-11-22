Coast and Vale Community Action (CaVCA) in Scarborough have announced their brand new events taking place soon.

First is the new Autumn Eco Fair in Pickering.

On Saturday, November 25, between 11am and 3pm, CaVCA will be at the Hungate Centre, Pickering with hands on activities suitable for adults and children, including wooden table top Christmas tree making, solar jam jar light mini workshop, apple pressing, denim sewing challenge, spinning and weaving, bird feeder making and mini wormery making.

The kitchen will be open during the event for cakes and refreshments, with all proceeds going to Pickering Environmental Group.

Organisations involved include Ryedale Environmental Group, Pickering Environmental Group, Ryedale Clothing Bank, York Guild of Spinners Weavers and Dyers, Justin Jamieson Foraging, Scarborough Community Furniture Store, North York Rotters, Sew n Sews, Food Share and GROW.

On Thursday, Nocember 30, head down to The Street in Scarborough between 6pm and 8pm to take part in CaVCA’s Christmas Decoration Making and Sewing Workshop.

Join the Sowing Bees for a sewing workshop where you can learn how to create Christmas decorations using unwanted fabric and sewing techniques. Suitable for beginners, with fabrics and other materials included.

Tickets can be purchased here.

On Tuesday, December 5, between 10.30am and 1.30pm, join Rebecca Rowan’s Photography for Beginners Class to help with Maths.

The class is for everyone over the age of 19, but aimed at those who have struggled with Maths and do not have a GCSE Maths grades A-C.

It will be composition based so attendee's only need to bring a smartphone/camera or ipad.

The session will be classroom based to start, then putting theory into practice by taking a walk to take pictures.