Bread, Milk and wheelchairs - British Red Cross and Tesco team up to provide mobility help in Scarborough

British Red Cross wheelchairs will be available for collection from Tesco on Westwood

The vital project aims to help vulnerable people regain their independence by improving their mobility, easing the pressure on NHS services by freeing up beds and enabling patients to return home sooner.

The charity hopes that convenient access to wheelchairs will play a big part in helping people get back to normal life.

Head of the Mobility Aids Service at the British Red Cross, Geoff Cheshire, said: “Our partnership with Tesco is a vital link for our mobility aids service, providing wheelchairs to those in need within the community.

“We’re delighted that Tesco is continuing to provide car park spaces where our service users can go to get the equipment they need.”

British Red Cross research shows wheelchairs can support people to recover from illness and injury, improving choice, independence and wellbeing.

The service will be available every Wednesday from 11.30am-1.30pm from October 19.

Users are given an individual time for collection from the Red Cross pop-up point in the Tesco car park on Westwood.

In places where the costs of the service are not covered by funding arrangements, clients may be asked to pay a hire fee for the wheelchair, however, the Red Cross offers support to those who genuinely cannot afford

to pay based on personal circumstances.

Wheelchairs are available for up to 6 months.

To reserve a wheelchair visit https://www.redcross.org.uk/wheelchair or call 0300 456 1914