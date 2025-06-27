BREAKING: Spanish galleon due to arrive in Scarborough 'within the next hour'

By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Jun 2025, 09:35 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 09:44 BST
Replica of the NAO Victoria.placeholder image
Replica of the NAO Victoria.
Excitement is building for the arrival of a 16th Century Spanish galleon in Scarborough this morning (June 27).

Originally, the full-scale replica of the Nao Victoria, which became the first ship to circumnavigate the globe more than 500 years ago, was due to arrive at North Wharf Quay at around noon.

But it’s ahead of schedule and the crew on board say the ship “will now dock within the next hour”.

