Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The brew with the crew event at Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat station on the Bank Holiday Monday (May 27) has been heralded a success for the station.

The event gave visitors to the station an opportunity to learn not only about the RNLI lifeboat, tractor, and launch equipment, but also the volunteer crew at the station and about the charity.

All while enjoying a cup of tea or coffee, and biscuits.

The event started with a crew member and Stormy Stan walking the village of Staithes to speak with visitors, pose for photographs and invite the public to the lifeboat station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stormy Stan, the RNLI's mascot and volunteer crew member Harry Grantham pose for photographs with visitors to Staithes.picture: RNLI/Helen Grantham

The event also was a fitting opportunity for the Chairman of Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat, Neil Anderson, to present volunteer crew member Liz Wilson with her medal commemorating her 20-year service in the RNLI.

Volunteers spoke to visitors about the RNLI, explaining their roles, talking about the charity and their experiences and what it means to save lives at sea in the RNLI’s 200th year.

Not only was it sea going inshore lifeboat crew members who spoke about their role; launch and recovery drivers and shore crew, station management and shop volunteers spoke to visitors about what it means to be part of Staithes and Runswick RNLI’s one crew.

This highlighting the many volunteer roles needed to ensure that the RNLI lifeboat and crew in the village is ready to launch to the rescue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Anderson, chairman of Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat, presents volunteer crew member Liz Wilson with her 20 year service medal.picture: RNLI/James Stoker

The RNLI shop, also staffed by volunteers did brisk trade as visitors enjoyed the bank holiday sunshine.

The station’s own mugs were on sale along with the usual souvenirs.

Takings in the shop amounted to more than £600 over the course of the weekend, with profits from these sales going directly to ensuring the volunteer crew, lifeboat and launch equipment are ready to save lives at sea.

Liz Wilson, volunteer crew member said: ‘The day was a brilliant success, giving the public a chance to meet the crew and see the station.

"There was a chance to talk about the lifeboat and tractor and the volunteers’ roles.