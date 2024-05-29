Brew with the Crew at Staithes and Runswick RNLI hailed a success
The event gave visitors to the station an opportunity to learn not only about the RNLI lifeboat, tractor, and launch equipment, but also the volunteer crew at the station and about the charity.
All while enjoying a cup of tea or coffee, and biscuits.
The event started with a crew member and Stormy Stan walking the village of Staithes to speak with visitors, pose for photographs and invite the public to the lifeboat station.
The event also was a fitting opportunity for the Chairman of Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat, Neil Anderson, to present volunteer crew member Liz Wilson with her medal commemorating her 20-year service in the RNLI.
Volunteers spoke to visitors about the RNLI, explaining their roles, talking about the charity and their experiences and what it means to save lives at sea in the RNLI’s 200th year.
Not only was it sea going inshore lifeboat crew members who spoke about their role; launch and recovery drivers and shore crew, station management and shop volunteers spoke to visitors about what it means to be part of Staithes and Runswick RNLI’s one crew.
This highlighting the many volunteer roles needed to ensure that the RNLI lifeboat and crew in the village is ready to launch to the rescue.
The RNLI shop, also staffed by volunteers did brisk trade as visitors enjoyed the bank holiday sunshine.
The station’s own mugs were on sale along with the usual souvenirs.
Takings in the shop amounted to more than £600 over the course of the weekend, with profits from these sales going directly to ensuring the volunteer crew, lifeboat and launch equipment are ready to save lives at sea.
Liz Wilson, volunteer crew member said: ‘The day was a brilliant success, giving the public a chance to meet the crew and see the station.
"There was a chance to talk about the lifeboat and tractor and the volunteers’ roles.
“Thank you to everyone who joined us at the lifeboat station for our brew with the crew.”
