Bridington carer scoops coveted title at Barchester Care Awards 2024
The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,000 residents living in Barchester’s 261 care homes and private hospitals across the country. Categories range from the ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.
Over 5,000 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK.
All entries were a very high standard and Tim Kniftonis over the moon to have been named the winner for the North East Division beating hundreds of other nominees.
Timothy said: “I’m ecstatic and so proud to have achieved this award and would like to thank everyone who nominated me”
As the winner for North East Division, Tim is through to the national finals in which the overall winner is decided. They will join winners from across the UK at a special awards event in October to celebrate their outstanding achievements and discover if they have won a national award.
General Manager, Dianne Peters, said: “This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is supporting Tim. We are so proud of him. On the behalf of myself and our residents and relatives, Tim sparkles with compassion and love for his job and it is a pleasure to have him here”
Mallard Courtis run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Mallard Court provides nursing care, residential care, and respite care.
