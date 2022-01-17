Bridlingtion libraries holding Tech Time groups to help people get to grips with their devices
Both Bridlington Central and Bridlington North libraries are holding Tech Time groups, which may be of interest to residents who received computers and devices at Christmas.
Those attending will need to bring their own device, whether it’s a tablet, laptop, smartwatch or phone.
They can get to grips with their devices, from changing settings and using apps, to checking emails, taking pictures or contacting friends.
Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “Learning is better when we learn together.
“I hope that anybody who would benefit from coming along to a Tech Time group will do so, and learn how to make the most of these essential devices, which are such a key part of modern life.”
Visit www.eastridinglibraries.co.uk/find-a-library/ for more information.
