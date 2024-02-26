Bridlington adult day centre is 'excited to join forces' with 'thrilled' new owners

Yorkshire headquartered social care group, HICA, has announced the acquisition of an adult day care centre in Bridlington, Swan House.

The HICA Group took over the ownership of Swan House Day Centre, on Victoria Road in Bridlington, for an undisclosed sum. The centre helps to improve the independence and social engagement of service users who have a range of learning disabilities.

HICA stepped in to ensure the continued operation of the day care centre formerly owned by John and Susan Ropero.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the couple set to retire, HICA wanted to ensure the day centre stayed open given the valuable role it plays in the community. The centre is renowned for being a vital social hub for individuals with learning disabilities, fostering a supportive and inclusive environment where service users can develop lasting friendships, enhance their social skills and feel a sense of belonging within the local area.

Swan House is vital social hub for individuals with learning disabilities, fostering a supportive and inclusive environment where service users can develop lasting friendships, enhance their social skills and feel a sense of belonging within the local area.

Sue Cartwright, a support worker at Swan House, said: “The team is excited to join forces with HICA Group.

“This new chapter not only secures the future of our Centre but also opens up opportunities for expansion of our services and enhanced support for our service users.

“HICA Group’s reputation in delivering high-quality care and support aligns with our mission to offer exceptional services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This partnership enables us to continue to serve the local community with more support and resources. It’s an exciting time for the future of the centre.”

Swan House currently employs three people, with the acquisition providing job security and the ability to expand the team when needed.

HICA Group has a well-established presence across Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire with care homes and services in East Riding of Yorkshire, Hull, Lincolnshire, Lancashire, and Doncaster.

Terry Peel, HICA’s CEO, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Swan House Day Centre into the HICA family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This partnership not only expands our service offerings but also strengthens our resolve to support individuals in leading fulfilling lives as valued community members.

“It aligns perfectly with our broader mission to support and enrich local social care services who do a sterling job in delivering compassionate, person-centered care.”