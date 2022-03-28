Bridlington Age UK shop launches new appeal for volunteers – find out how to help the charity here

The Age UK shop in Bridlington needs more volunteers.

The store raises vital funds for the charity’s work and services supporting older people, and it is hoping more people in the area will volunteer and help with its smooth running.

Deborah Banks, manager at the shop, said: “We know that coronavirus has brought about many challenges for our volunteers and this has sadly left us with a reduced number.

“The shop is reliant on the support and time given to us by volunteers and we are urgently appealing to people in Bridlington to join our team and help out by volunteering in the store.

“We also know that many people may now be affected by new challenges from either redundancy or furlough and we offer a range of volunteering opportunities to those who may be impacted.

“We can offer taster sessions for those looking to get a flavour of what’s involved.