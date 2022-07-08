Bridlington Age UK shop urges people to clear out winter wardrobes and donate any unwanted items

The Age UK shop on The Promenade in Bridlington.

However, with the weather warming up, the Age UK shop in Bridlington is issuing a plea for people to have a clear out of winter wardrobes and continue donating their unwanted items so that its shelves will be fully stocked for the Autumn.

Angie Rowlands, manager at the Age UK shop on The Promenade, said: “We are so grateful to the generous community of Bridlington for the amount and variety of donations we have received since Age UK’s 2022 Challenge launched.

“It’s great that we’re on track at this halfway mark, but we don’t lose momentum and that’s why we are asking people to continue to bring us their good-quality, unwanted items.”

“With the summer now upon us and many of us putting away our winter wardrobes, there has never been a better time to have a clear out and bag up the items you no longer need.

“Whether it’s a winter jumper taking up lots of space, a dress you won’t wear again, toys that haven’t been played with in years or books that are gathering dust, we will sell them on to be loved again, whilst also raising much-needed money to support older people.

“You’ll also be doing your bit for the environment too, as recycling items means that you’ll be helping to reduce waste that may otherwise end up in landfill.”