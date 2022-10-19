Bridlington Age UK shops asking residents to clear out their wardrobes and donate any unwanted items

The two Age UK shops in Bridlington are encouraging residents to clear out their wardrobes ahead of winter and donate any unwanted, good quality items.

Whether it is a kaftan worn on holiday or the wedges only needed for a summer wedding, the Age UK shops would like your unwanted items as they enter the final part of the Charity’s 2022 Challenge.

The challenge aims to help the charity’s shops receive 2.2 million bags of donations by the end of the year.

Any funds raised will go towards the charity’s national services such as Age UK’s Advice Line and its Telephone Friendship Services.

However, with only four months left to go, both shops in Bridlington urgently need the help of the local community to help meet the target and is calling on everyone to have a clear out now the seasons have changed.

Angie Rowlands, manager of the Age UK shop on The Promenade, said: “We have certainly experienced an unprecedented Summer this year, but with the seasons finally changing it is now time to get preparing our Autumn and Winter looks.

“That is why we are calling on everybody in the Bridlington community to sort through last season’s wears and donate any unwanted, quality items to one of our shops as part of our 2022 Challenge.