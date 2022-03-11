Bridlington Alexandra Bowling Club members set to host ‘have a go’ session this month
A popular bowling club in Bridlington is hosting a ‘have a go’ event this month.
Bridlington Alexandra Bowling Club members will be holding their pre-season meeting on Saturday, March 26 at 2pm at the club’s South Marine Drive base.
The meeting is open to all previous members and anybody interested in joining Bridlington’s only flat green lawn bowls club, either experienced bowlers or newcomers to the game.
A spokesman said: “Annual membership is available from as little as £30.
“The green will open on Sunday, April 17 at 2pm for a members only social event. However, members of the public are welcome to watch.”
Visit www.bridlingtonalexbowling.weebly.com or call club captain John Mitchell 07989 693356 for details.