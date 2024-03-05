Bridlington amputee involved in motorbike crash to share his story at special event

Bridlington man Sam Waddingham had to have his left leg amputated below the knee after suffering horrendous injuries in motorbike crash.

He was put into a medically-induced coma after breaking several bones when a car hit his bike near Bridlington, East Yorkshire, in June 2013.

Mr Waddingham, alongside fellow Yorkshire-based fundraiser and motorbike crash survivor Henry Morris, are now Peer Support Volunteers with charity Day One Trauma Support.

Mr Waddingham now gives hope and emotional support to those who are recovering from catastrophic injuries similar to his own.

Mr Waddington said: “The medical teams are amazing and were instrumental in saving my life, but when you’ve been through such a traumatic injury you need more than medical advice, which is where Day One comes in.

“Day One wasn’t around when I had my injuries, so I had to find out a lot of information on my own. I’m proud to be a volunteer and able to share my experiences to help others.

"It’s been a privilege to meet and get to know Henry, and for us to take on this fundraising hike together to support such a wonderful cause. I hope businesses from across Yorkshire will enjoy our talk and take something away from it to inspire them.”

Both Mr Waddingham and Mr Morris visit patients and families on the trauma wards at Leeds General Infirmary – home to Leeds Major Trauma Centre.

Later this year they will take on a 96-mile hike along the West Highland Way in Scotland to raise money for Day One so it can help provide financial, practical and emotional support to even more people like them.

On Thursday March 21, Mr Morris and Mr Waddingham will share their inspirational stories to business leaders from across the region during an open networking event entitled ‘Surviving catastrophic injury: from hospital to the Highlands’.

The free event is open to anyone to attend from 10am-12pm at Vertu Land Rover, on Sheepscar Way, Gemini Business Park, Leeds.

Hayley Ibbotson, senior fundraiser for Day One Trauma Support, said: “We’re so grateful to Henry and Sam for everything they do as volunteers to ensure others aren’t left to cope on their own following catastrophic injuries.

“Their stories of recovery are truly inspiring and we hope local businesses will come and listen to what they have to say, while having the opportunity to network with others from across the region.”

Day One Trauma Support was set up in West Yorkshire, but now helps people across the UK who have suffered a catastrophic injury as a result of incidents such as car crashes, falls from height, stabbings and sporting accidents.

The charity provides caseworkers who work alongside NHS staff on the wards, such as at LGI, and helps people nationally through its website and phoneline.

