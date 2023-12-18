Bridlington and Filey Coastguard Rescue Teams rescue dog after cliff fall
The coastguard team arrived on scene and quickly established the location of the dog which was sitting around 6ft down the cliff on a ledge.
A cliff rescue technician was lowered over the cliff and extracted the dog back to the top and into the care of the very grateful owner.
A spokesperson for the Coastguard Resue Team said: “This comes as a timely reminder that when walking our beautiful coastline especially on cliff edges, dogs should be kept on a lead.
"The owner of the dog in this instance did exactly the right thing, stayed in a safe position and called 999 and asked for the coastguard.
“Another good job working alongside our colleagues from Filey Coastguard.”