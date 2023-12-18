Bridlington and Filey Coastguard Rescue Teams rescue dog after cliff fall

The Coastguard Rescue Teams from Bridlington and Filey were tasked by Humber Coastguard at 3.03pm on Wednesday, December 13, to reports of a dog who had fallen over the cliff at Sewerby.

The dog was on a ledge 6ft below the cliff edge

The coastguard team arrived on scene and quickly established the location of the dog which was sitting around 6ft down the cliff on a ledge.

A cliff rescue technician was lowered over the cliff and extracted the dog back to the top and into the care of the very grateful owner.

A spokesperson for the Coastguard Resue Team said: “This comes as a timely reminder that when walking our beautiful coastline especially on cliff edges, dogs should be kept on a lead.

"The owner of the dog in this instance did exactly the right thing, stayed in a safe position and called 999 and asked for the coastguard.