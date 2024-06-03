Bridlington and Flamborough RNLI lifeboat stations welcome RNLI200 anniversary scroll

Bridlington RNLI volunteer crew (l-r) Ash Traves, Richard Dunk, Jo Cook, Joy Marrison and Steve Emmerson - Image: RNLI/Mike Milner

Flamborough and Bridlington RNLI lifeboat stations have celebrated the arrival of the RNLI200 anniversary scroll.

In Bridlington, on Saturday, June 1, the scroll was welcomed not only by the volunteer crew, but also many locals of the town as well as numerous visitors.

The scroll, which contains the RNLI pledge, is touring the UK and Ireland and is currently passing through the East Coast region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pledge reads: ‘Whoever we are, wherever we are from, we are one crew, ready to save lives.

Bridlington RNLI welcomes the ‘Connecting our Communities’ scroll - Image: RNLI/Mike Milner

‘We’re powered by passion, talent and kindness, like generations of selfless lifesavers before us.

‘This is our watch, we lead the way, valuing each other, trusting each other, depending on one another, volunteering to face the storm together.

‘Knowing that, with courage, nothing is impossible.

‘That is what has always driven us to save every one we can.

Volunteer Coxswain Steve Emmerson first to sign the RNLI scroll. - Image: RNLI/Mike Milner

‘It's what makes every one of us a lifesaver.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scroll was greeted to the town by a lone piper from the East Yorkshire Pipe Band as well as volunteer RNLI Helm, Jason Stephenson, who acted as standard bearer.

They were closely followed by the volunteers from Bridlington RNLI, walking from the harbour to Bridlington RNLI lifeboat station where it was further received by members of the Harbourside Harmony Choir.

Once at the lifeboat station, the scroll was signed by representatives of Bridlington Lifeboat volunteers.

Stormy Stan signs the RNLI pledge at Bridlington Lifeboat Station - RNLI/Mike Milner

The signatories were Steve Emmerson (Operations), Ash Traves (Water Safety), Richard Dunk (Management), Jo Cook (Retail) and Joy Marrison (Fundraising).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridlington RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, Steve Clarke said: “It was both a great honour and pleasure to receive the Scroll at Bridlington Lifeboat Station today.

“Bridlington RNLI Lifeboats have been saving lives at sea for over two centuries and we have had several boathouses over the years in Bridlington, until we settled at our current location in 2017.

“There have been many changes over the 200 years, as we keep pace with innovation and technology.

Bridlington RNLI volunteers with the RNLI ‘Connecting our Communities’ scroll. - RNLI/Mike Milner

“However, the core values we embrace as volunteers remains the same; as is our commitment to save lives at sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am very proud to be part of the RNLI volunteer crew at Bridlington as we connect our communities and celebrate the bicentenary as an organisation.”

On Sunday, June 2, the scroll arrived in Flamborough, complete with tractor escort.

It was signed by David Freeman, Lifeboat Operations Manager, Gail Batty, Souvenir Shop Manager and Neil Brooks, Lifeboat Supporters Group President.

It is taking seven months for the five-metre-long scroll to visit 240 RNLI locations. It began its journey at Westminster Abbey and will finish its journey in October at Douglas on the Isle of Man, which was home to the RNLI’s founder, Sir William Hillary. By this time it will carry around 700 signatures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wooden handle has been made by a carpenter from the RNLI’s All-weather Lifeboat Centre in Poole (where the charity builds and maintains its all-weather lifeboats), using wood from an old flagpole from Ramsey lifeboat station on the Isle of Man. Apprentices from the RNLI’s Inshore Lifeboat Centre on the Isle of Wight have made the protective fibreglass casing and set the scroll spindles and accessories into the case.