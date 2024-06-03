Bridlington and Flamborough RNLI lifeboat stations welcome RNLI200 anniversary scroll
In Bridlington, on Saturday, June 1, the scroll was welcomed not only by the volunteer crew, but also many locals of the town as well as numerous visitors.
The scroll, which contains the RNLI pledge, is touring the UK and Ireland and is currently passing through the East Coast region.
The pledge reads: ‘Whoever we are, wherever we are from, we are one crew, ready to save lives.
‘We’re powered by passion, talent and kindness, like generations of selfless lifesavers before us.
‘This is our watch, we lead the way, valuing each other, trusting each other, depending on one another, volunteering to face the storm together.
‘Knowing that, with courage, nothing is impossible.
‘That is what has always driven us to save every one we can.
‘It's what makes every one of us a lifesaver.’
The scroll was greeted to the town by a lone piper from the East Yorkshire Pipe Band as well as volunteer RNLI Helm, Jason Stephenson, who acted as standard bearer.
They were closely followed by the volunteers from Bridlington RNLI, walking from the harbour to Bridlington RNLI lifeboat station where it was further received by members of the Harbourside Harmony Choir.
Once at the lifeboat station, the scroll was signed by representatives of Bridlington Lifeboat volunteers.
The signatories were Steve Emmerson (Operations), Ash Traves (Water Safety), Richard Dunk (Management), Jo Cook (Retail) and Joy Marrison (Fundraising).
Bridlington RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, Steve Clarke said: “It was both a great honour and pleasure to receive the Scroll at Bridlington Lifeboat Station today.
“Bridlington RNLI Lifeboats have been saving lives at sea for over two centuries and we have had several boathouses over the years in Bridlington, until we settled at our current location in 2017.
“There have been many changes over the 200 years, as we keep pace with innovation and technology.
“However, the core values we embrace as volunteers remains the same; as is our commitment to save lives at sea.
“I am very proud to be part of the RNLI volunteer crew at Bridlington as we connect our communities and celebrate the bicentenary as an organisation.”
On Sunday, June 2, the scroll arrived in Flamborough, complete with tractor escort.
It was signed by David Freeman, Lifeboat Operations Manager, Gail Batty, Souvenir Shop Manager and Neil Brooks, Lifeboat Supporters Group President.
It is taking seven months for the five-metre-long scroll to visit 240 RNLI locations. It began its journey at Westminster Abbey and will finish its journey in October at Douglas on the Isle of Man, which was home to the RNLI’s founder, Sir William Hillary. By this time it will carry around 700 signatures.
The wooden handle has been made by a carpenter from the RNLI’s All-weather Lifeboat Centre in Poole (where the charity builds and maintains its all-weather lifeboats), using wood from an old flagpole from Ramsey lifeboat station on the Isle of Man. Apprentices from the RNLI’s Inshore Lifeboat Centre on the Isle of Wight have made the protective fibreglass casing and set the scroll spindles and accessories into the case.
The completed scroll will be displayed at the RNLI College in Poole.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.