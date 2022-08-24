Bridlington and Flamborough RNLI remembers loss of colleague 70 years on

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judith and Diana with volunteer crew at unveiling of plaque at Bridlington Lifeboat Station. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner

Friday, August 19, marked 70 years since tragedy hit the village of Flamborough when two young girls, Joan Ellis (aged 16), Gillian Fox (aged 16) and the bowman of the Bridlington Lifeboat, Robert P Redhead (aged 55) lost their lives at Thornwick Bay.

Family members and volunteer crew from both Bridlington and Flamborough RNLI gathered at Thornwick Bay in order to lay wreaths at the WW2 defence bunker and remember the anniversary of the tragedy led by Father Tony Wilson (Selby).

Also present were Robert’s daughter-in-law Judith, and his granddaughter Diana.

Volunteer crew of Bridlington Lifeboat with Judith and Diana Redhead. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner

Amongst the attendees was Mr Ken Fox who as a 12 year old boy had spent the day playing with Joan and Gillian and witnessed the terrible events later that day.

On Sunday (August 21), the Bridlington all weather lifeboat ‘Antony Patrick Jones’ entered Thornwick Bay and laid wreaths in memory of both girls and Robert, along with family members, including Judith and Diana, Mr Fox and volunteer crew from both Bridlington and Flamborough RNLI who watched from the cliff top.

Flamborough's B-Class lifeboat ’Elizabeth Jane Palmer’ was also due to attend, however, just before the wreath laying was called out on service so sadly did not take part.

Afterwards, Judith and Diana attended the Bridlington RNLI lifeboat station to unveil a plaque in memory of Robert B Redhead, grandson of Robert Redhead, who sadly died in 1996.

Wreath ceremony at Thornwick Bay. Photo:Rodney Newton

Bridlington RNLI Volunteer's at Thornwick Bay. Photo: Rodney Newton