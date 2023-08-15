Bridlington and Scarborough's New Look stores partner with Yorkshire Air Ambulance as fashion meets high-flying heroes

The stores will raise vital funds by introducing a point-of-pay donation option, allowing a convenient and seamless way for customers to make a difference during their shopping experience and contributing directly to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Additionally, the dedicated New Look staff members are set to participate in various fundraising activities throughout the year to bolster their total fundraising contributions.

Sue Fairley, Head of Sourcing, Sustainability and Quality at New Look, said, “New Look are delighted to be working with Yorkshire Air Ambulance. We are channelling our efforts to partner with local charities this year and we will give our resources to raise awareness, and support fundraising to help support the communities we are a part of in the Yorkshire region. This is part of our Kind To Our Core commitments.”

New look employees are keen to support YAA throughout the year with a mix of fundraising activities combined with point of payment donations.

The stores participating in this partnership are located on Blake Street in York, Monks Cross Shopping Park in York, St Stephens Shopping Centre in Hull, North Point Shopping Centre in Hull, Gowthorpe in Selby, Wesley Square Shopping Centre in Goole, Brunswick Shopping Centre in Scarborough, Chapel Street in Bridlington, Toll Gavel in Beverley and High Street in Scunthorpe.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance plays a crucial role in emergency medical services, and its presence is vital in North and East Yorkshire.

By partnering with New Look, the charity will not only receive direct financial support but also benefit from increased awareness and community involvement.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance Regional Fundraising Manager for North & East, Linda Stead, said, “We are delighted to welcome 10 New Look stores across North and East Yorkshire as our charity partners.

"Their commitment to supporting Yorkshire Air Ambulance is truly remarkable.

"By introducing the point-of-pay donation option and engaging their staff in fundraising activities, they are actively contributing to our life-saving missions.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to New Look for their dedication to our cause.”