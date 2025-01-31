Bridlington and Wolds MP voices concerns on future of Six Nations rugby competition

By Duncan Atkins
Published 31st Jan 2025, 10:54 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 12:11 GMT
Charlie Dewhirst, MP for Bridlington and The Wolds, has secured a debate in Parliament to raise concerns about the future of the Six Nations Rugby Championship.

Reports in the media have suggested that the tournament may move from free-to-air on the BBC and ITV to subscription service TNT Sport when its current broadcast deal ends.

Conservative MP Mr Dewhirst, who previously worked for the Rugby Football Union, will raise the future health of the game in the UK if viewing figures plummet behind a paywall and fewer young people are inspired to take up the game.

Six Nations matches are a much-loved fixture in the national sporting calendar and attracted an estimated 120 million viewers during the 2023 tournament.

Charlie Dewhirst, MP for Bridlington and The Wolds.

The MP will ask the Government to consider adding the Six Nations to Group A of ‘listed’ sporting events to ensure they remain free-to-air, the same as the FA Cup Final, Grand National and major international football tournaments.

Currently the Six Nations – which kicks off tonight (Jan 31) with France v Wales, is in Group B, which means only the highlights need to be shown on free-to-air television.

Mr Dewhirst said: “The Six Nations is one of our most popular annual sporting events and millions of people across the UK watch it at home and in the pub.

"It celebrates old rivalries between the Home Nations and inspires so many children to get involved in the game.

“I understand the need to maximise broadcast income but denying widespread access to the tournament will damage the sport.

"Cricket has suffered since England Test matches were moved behind a paywall and I don’t want rugby union to make the same mistake."

