Bridlington archers hit gold during National Senior County Teams Competition
Three members and one associate member, who all shoot Longbow, represented the county as part of the Yorkshire County teams.
On the weekend of September 27 and 28, Karen Hunt, Kim Dent-Brown and Patrick Revell were all shooting for Yorkshire at the National Senior County Teams Competition shot at Lilleshall National Sports Centre.
On Saturday, the Yorkshire Ladies Longbow team won gold, and the Yorkshire men’s longbow team won silver. On Sunday, the Longbow Combined Yorkshire team won overall silver.
On Saturday, October 5, Edward Chester (12) shot Longbow for the Yorkshire Counties Junior inter county tournament. He (along with James from Thirsk bowmen) won the boys longbow team trophy. Edward’s score was also high enough to claim a 500 Rose award along with a club and possibly Yorkshire record for Longbow for his age group.
