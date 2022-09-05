Bridlington Augustinians celebrate centenary with afternoon tea at Sewerby Hall
The Augustinian Society has been exploring local history for over 100 years and its members concluded their centenary celebrations with an afternoon tea in the Orangery at Sewerby Hall.
The Prior, Bro John Walker, welcomed everyone and gave an entertaining short illustrated talk on the history of the society, including its early ventures into practical archaeology and even historical theatrical performances.
He was the ideal person to give this talk as he joined the Augustinians as a teenager and is now in his 80th year.
A spokesperson said: “As well as good food and good company, the afternoon included the cutting of a celebration cake and a display of photographs of Augustinian members and events over the years. Although the pandemic caused a two-year interruption to the centenary celebrations, normal meetings are in full swing again.
“The members are looking forward to the next season of talks which start on Monday, October 3.”
Read more about the Augustinians and planned events on its website, and take a look at their Youtube channel.