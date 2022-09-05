Bridlington Augustinians celebrate centenary with afternoon tea at Sewerby Hall

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridlington Augustinian Society members gather at Sewerby Hall to mark the centenary. Photo submitted

The Prior, Bro John Walker, welcomed everyone and gave an entertaining short illustrated talk on the history of the society, including its early ventures into practical archaeology and even historical theatrical performances.

He was the ideal person to give this talk as he joined the Augustinians as a teenager and is now in his 80th year.

A spokesperson said: “As well as good food and good company, the afternoon included the cutting of a celebration cake and a display of photographs of Augustinian members and events over the years. Although the pandemic caused a two-year interruption to the centenary celebrations, normal meetings are in full swing again.

“The members are looking forward to the next season of talks which start on Monday, October 3.”

