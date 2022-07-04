Bridlington author Jayne Clarkson working on new novels in her two successful series – find out more about her publications here

Jayne Clarkson is pictured with a copy of ‘The Vanishing Office’.

Jayne Clarkson is developing ‘The Heathback Break’, the fifth book in her Nemo and Co series, and ‘The Brotherhood’, the third installment focusing on her Kate Monroe character.

Jayne has always been a keen writer and on returning to Bridlington in 2011, after living in London singing semi-professionally and working as a make-up artist, she set about creating her first publication.

However, she suffered writer’s block – it took Covid-19 and furlough to spark her back into action.

Jayne said: “It wasn’t until I moved back to Bridlington again in 2011 that I really started to write again. In 2015, I began to write what would become the first book in the Kate Monroe series.

“After about 30,000 words I had a bad case of writer’s block and the project was put on the back burner until I was furloughed from work at the beginning of the Covid pandemic.

“During that time I started to write the first book in my Sci-Fi/Technothriller series ‘The Vanishing Office’.

“The series is concerned with how information is presented and disseminated to us all. The central character is a nameless woman only known as ‘The Cleaner’ who finds herself working for a shady information storage company known as Nemo and Co.

“The major theme of the series is how to discern what is truthful and what isn’t in the modern world with a few plot twists and killer androids thrown in.

“My latest book, ‘The Mother’, is the second book in the Kate Monroe series.

“The Kate Monroe series is a series of crime noir stories very much influenced by Scandinavian crime fiction, my favourite genre.

The action is concerned with a mysterious killer who evades capture in the first book and finds themselves getting into as much trouble in Amsterdam as they do in Barnsworth, the fictional Yorkshire town where DC Kate Monroe is based.”

Go to tinyurl.com/2p8mcz2p to find out more about ‘The Vanishing Office’ (paperback £5.99, hardback £12.49)