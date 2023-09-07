Bridlington author writes new book that delves into the lives of 300 people connected with the town
The book, entitled ‘The Streets and Worthies of Bridlington Parish Ancient and Modern’ details 300 people who have Bridlington connections and more than 330 streets within Bridlington Parish.
Linda will be signing books on Friday, September 22 at Polly's Hobby Hut on Manor Street between 10am to 4pm, and at the Promenades Shopping Centre again on Thursday, November 2 between 11am to 3pm.
Linda said: “Bridlington has many interesting people who over the centuries have been outstanding and are recognised as such by being decorated with high honours or who have inherited them.
"They include some of our well known worthies such as Amy Johnson, Lawrence of Arabia, Humphry Sandwith, Queen Henrietta wife of Charles II, Ginger Lacey and St John of Bridlington.
"Some of our less well known people Dr Olivia Carlton, Eric Austerfield MBE, Richard Dunk BEM, Wing Commander Alf Hudson CBE and many more are also listed together with a few of their stories. A selection of street names redundant and existing, old and new have been listed and explained. The book showcases Bridlington's rich and varied history and is a reminder of our past.”
'The Streets and Worthies of Bridlington Parish Ancient and Modern' is available at www.lulu.com (search for Linda Ellis). The cost is £10 plus delivery.