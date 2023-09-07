Author Linda Ellis will be signing copies of her new book at Polly's Hobby Hut.

The book, entitled ‘The Streets and Worthies of Bridlington Parish Ancient and Modern’ details 300 people who have Bridlington connections and more than 330 streets within Bridlington Parish.

Linda will be signing books on Friday, September 22 at Polly's Hobby Hut on Manor Street between 10am to 4pm, and at the Promenades Shopping Centre again on Thursday, November 2 between 11am to 3pm.

Linda said: “Bridlington has many interesting people who over the centuries have been outstanding and are recognised as such by being decorated with high honours or who have inherited them.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They include some of our well known worthies such as Amy Johnson, Lawrence of Arabia, Humphry Sandwith, Queen Henrietta wife of Charles II, Ginger Lacey and St John of Bridlington.

"Some of our less well known people Dr Olivia Carlton, Eric Austerfield MBE, Richard Dunk BEM, Wing Commander Alf Hudson CBE and many more are also listed together with a few of their stories. A selection of street names redundant and existing, old and new have been listed and explained. The book showcases Bridlington's rich and varied history and is a reminder of our past.”