Bridlington author’s new book focuses on the history of North Sea Ferries

A Bridlington author has written a detailed book about North Sea Ferries (NSF).

Barry Mitchell, who has lived in Bridlington all his life, co-authored the new publication entitled ‘North Sea Ferries Remembered’ with Miles Cowsill.

The book covers the progress of the company from its inauguration in 1965 to 2021. The text is written as a year-by-year diary, recording all the developments and incidents that have occurred across five decades.

Mr Mitchell said: “The book is interspersed with special features such as the arrival of new ships, the epic voyage of the Norland into the Falklands War, and new terminals and dockside infrastructure.

“There is also an article covering the NSF career of Bridlington based Captain Norman Woodhouse.

“Along with writing other maritime works covering the shipping operations out of Hull and Teesport this is my fourth book following the development of North Sea Ferries. Through the heyday years of the company I have acquired an intimate knowledge of five generations of the company’s ships, and although not a member of staff, I became regarded as ‘one of the family’ both at ashore and at sea.

“The book contains some 200 photos many taken by dedicated maritime photographers from both sides of the North Sea.”