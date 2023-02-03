Bridlington-based Age UK shop is on the hunt for enthusiastic volunteers to join their close-knit team
The Age UK charity shop in Bridlington is looking for support from the community to help keep the shop running in the busy summer season.
The Age UK shop is located on the Promenade in Bridlington and the team is on the lookout for enthusiastic volunteers to keep their shop running smoothly.
The whole shop team cares deeply about Age UK and making a difference to older people later in life.
There are volunteer spaces available now in customer service and merchandising roles.
Whether you enjoy being front of house and chatting to the public or if you are shy and prefer to work behind the scenes; Age UK welcomes anyone with enthusiasm to apply.
If you are job hunting and want some work experience, Age UK also offers a Volunteer Training Programme that will help you build your CV and assist you in securing future employment.
For more information call into the shop, or visit: https://www.facebook.com/ageukpromenadebridlington.