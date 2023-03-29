News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington based East Coast Majorettes group celebrate £1000 donation

The East Coast Majorettes are celebrating a recent £1000 donation given earlier this month (March).

By Claudia Bowes
Published 29th Mar 2023, 09:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 09:39 BST

The East Coast Majorettes, a Bridlington based team, were presented with a cheque for £1000, from Lord Feoffee Dr. Allan J. S. Watson.

East Coast Majorettes are a non-profit organisation and run solely on fundraising and sponsors.

They are a pom, dance and military majorettes group who compete throughout the year at various different competitions.

Lord Feoffee Dr. Allan J. S. Watson pictured holding the £1000 cheque with Julie Kirkham, team Secretary, surrounded by some team members.
The grant will be used to cover the rent for their training venue at the Emmanuel Church.

Patricia Robson, Team Chair, said: "We are very grateful to have received such a huge grant from the Lords Feoffees, particularly at the start of the majorette season when we have so many large expenses.

“Our membership has doubled this year and of course this has increased our expenditure on uniforms and other items needed to prepare the team for the competition season ahead."

The Lords Feoffees, who donated the cheque, is a registered charity with a constitution to support the town and townspeople of Bridlington.

Contact the Lords Feoffees about charity funding on 01262 674308 or [email protected] https://www.facebook.com/eastcoastmajorettes/ to find out more on the East Coast Majorettes and their competitions.

