Bridlington-based French twinning group is back in action with three events – find out more here

Bridlington’s French twinning group is restarting its social activities this month.

The events start later this month with a Petanque Taster session on Saturday, October 29 at 1pm.

Other events planned by the Millau twinning group members include a wine tasting and quiz night on Thursday, November 10 (7pm start) and a Christmas Lunch on Thursday, December 8 at 12.30pm.

Chris Myers, chairman of the group, said: “Like many activities, we had to cancel the last trip of 40 people from Millau to Bridlington because of Covid, but now we are looking forward to re-establishing our old links, but also start making some new ones with a view to taking a group of Bridlington people over to Millau in 2023.

“With this in mind, we are organising some social events that we would like both members and non members to come along to between now and Christmas. It’s an ideal time to find out about more our brilliant twin town in France.”

Millau is in the South of France and is described as a dream for active families, as well as an easy going, safe and beautiful small town, with lots of small shops, cafes and typical restaurants in an area of outstanding natural beauty.

Its breathtaking valleys offer walks of all kinds, adventure playgrounds and trails, great off road cycling, and even paragliding to more gentle pastimes like strolling along the beautiful river walk and visiting the ever popular market square.

Mr Myers continued: “We have lots of interest in Millau from families looking to make contact with Bridlington families and there is no better way for kids to experience a different culture, way of life and even experiment with discovering new words and ideas. Who knows where it may lead?

“We are also looking to extend our links with clubs and interest groups so there is something for everyone.”

Email [email protected] to find out more about the events and the twinning group.