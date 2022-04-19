Bridlington-based law firm joins Make a Will Month to support Martin House

One in four children at Martin House are supported by money left in wills.

Solicitors firm Pinkney Grunwells is taking part in this year’s scheme.

The hospice has partnered with solicitors’ firms from across the region to offer a free will writing service throughout May. Under the scheme, solicitors will draw up a simple will or pair of mirror wills free of charge.

Emily Sharman, individual giving fundraiser at Martin House, said: “Making a will is an important way to make sure you take care of your loved ones, and it is something everyone should consider doing.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“While there is no obligation to leave any money to Martin House by using this service your gift can help us to continue our care.”