The East Coast Majorettes are bidding for a cash boost from the Tesco Community Grants initiative. Tesco works with community charity Groundwork to run its community funding scheme, which sees grants of up to £1,500, £1,000 and £500 awarded to local community projects.

Three groups in every community have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

The East Coast Majorettes have been shortlisted for a chance to win this community grant, and are based in Bridlington. The team are a successful, non-profit making, local group for children and young people, who are now in their second competition year since forming the team with just 13 members prior to the Covid pandemic.

The East Coast Majorettes are inviting the people of Bridlington to vote for them in the new Tesco Community Grants fund.

This year they have gained many new members of all ages, who are keen to learn the skills of baton twirling, marching, and pom dancing. The grant will go towards their uniforms and other items needed to prepare them for the competition season.

Patricia Robson, Team Chairman, said: “The team are constantly fundraising and seeking sponsorships, especially now that our membership has more than doubled. We are very grateful to Tescos for allowing us to participate in their Community Grant Initiative.”

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “Tesco Community Grants help support local good causes but especially those projects supporting young people, those providing food, and local causes close to our colleagues’ hearts.”

Voting is open in all Tesco stores from early April and customers will cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out each time they shop.