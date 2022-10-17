Bridlington-born author starts work on final trilogy book after releasing second publication

John Metcalfe, 61, who was born and brought up on West Hill and attended Hilderthorpe School, based the first two offerings on the fictional ‘difficult’ child Chris Roberts. Photo submitted

John Metcalfe, 61, who was born and brought up on West Hill and attended Hilderthorpe School, based the first two offerings on the fictional ‘difficult’ child Chris Roberts.

He has earned plaudits for his ‘gritty’ and ‘no holds barred’ work entitled Running Away and Defective.

Mr Metcalfe uses his roots to anchor the first part of Chris’ story, then draws on his knowledge of the town and surrounding area in the follow-up publication.

Mr Metcalfe said: “Chris Roberts as a character, and his various problems, are areas I became completely immersed in.

“I had written ‘Running Away’ as a film script in the early 1980s and although it received some attention including being a runner up in a national competition, nothing came of it.

“I continued to believe in the story, but it was only when my partner, Gina, said I ought to write it as a book that my thinking changed.

“I had always wanted to write a book, but they always morphed into scripts. I felt a massive sense of achievement when, at 59 and over 30 years since I first thought of the story, I put it on Kindle Direct.”

John, who lives near Leeds, has now started on the third instalment.

However, he is mindful that the nature of the character and his story may offend some sensibilities as the books contain bad language and graphic descriptions of sex and violence.