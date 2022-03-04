Bridlington-born comedian Rosie helps launch Red Nose Day fundraising collection

Comedian Rosie Jones.

Rosie, Dame Joanna Lumley, Harry Judd, Joel Dommett and Oti Mabuse are just a few of the famous faces joining forces for the campaign.

This year’s limited edition range features the recently transformed plastic-free plant-based Red Nose and three beautifully designed re-usable tote bags, designed by the legendary illustrator and author Sir Quentin Blake.

Speaking on her involvement Rosie said: “For me, Red Nose Day is all about having a laugh while raising some serious money for charity.

“As a comedian, I see the power of laughter and joy every single day – it really does bring people together in a unique way.

“I could not be prouder to be involved this year and help show off all the very lovely things in the new Sainsbury’s collection. It’s such an easy way to get involved and the money makes such a big difference.”

Sir Quentin Blake said: “I was honoured to be asked to make some drawings for this year’s special edition Red Nose Day tote bag.

“I find it amazing that something as small as a shopping bag can make a difference for people who are having a really tough time.”