Launched last year by the star tour guide of Coach Trip, Brendan Sheerin, the Bridlington Explorer quickly became a local favourite. It showcases the classic British seaside experience, whilst uncovering some hidden gems that Bridlington has to offer.

The Explorer will run from Thursday to Sunday on the hour, meaning that day-riders can maximise their time at their favourite destinations along the route.

The hop-on, hop-off bus is funded by the Yorkshire Coast BID, a key initiative to bring customers to Bridlington’s favoured local businesses and iconic landscapes.

Martyn Coltman, Bridlington Director, said: “We were delighted to see how well the Bridlington Explorer performed last year, connecting visitors to all areas of our wonderful town. Hop-on-hop-off services are a great way to encourage tourists to come and visit Bridlington and see it from a different point of view, so we are pleased that we are able to bring it back this summer.”

Ben Gilligan, MD at East Yorkshire Motor Services (EYMS), said: “After the successes from last summer, we wanted to bring back the Bridlington Explorer to continue celebrating our glorious coastline – a location that we take great pride to operate on every single day.”

Along the route sightseers will get to hop-off at many destinations across the East Yorkshire town, most notably:

The Old Town – A haven secluded away from the seafront, giving you a place to discover Bridlington’s traditional pubs, cafes and support local, independent businesses.

Bridlington Priory – Where Bridlington’s history is held, illustrating Britain’s laws through the breakdown of the once Augustine monastic houses.

Sewerby Hall & Gardens – A place to look over the spectacular sights of Bridlington, whilst hanging with penguins and letting the children run wild in the play areas.

Bridlington Harbour – Your classic seaside scenes, with a Bridlington twist. Yachts, fishermen and little boats bobbing across the North Sea.

The Bridlington explorer will run from Thursday to Sunday, beginning on July 13, with tickets available to purchase on the bus. Tickets are priced at £6 for adults and £4 for children, with a family ticket available to purchase for £14.

