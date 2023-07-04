This is part of a number of planned refurbishments of the Grade-2 listed Edwardian building.

Harrison Leisure already secured the future of the building when it purchased the freehold from East Riding of Yorkshire Council in 2021 as part of a multi-million pound acquisition and refurbishment investment programme.

Michael Harrison, founder and owner of Harrison Leisure, said: “This latest investment was very much needed in a building that is a precious part of the town’s seafront fabric and history.

Harrison Leisure Ltd has invested £750,000 in the Old Floral Pavilion Leisure Complex situated on Bridlington's seafront. Credit: Kevin Michael Ladden Photography

“It will not only directly benefit our business but add to and improve the hospitality offering available to the people of Bridlington and East Yorkshire and help create a better tourist experience for visitors to the town.

“I am a firm believer in a positive, successful future for Bridlington and the surrounding area and very optimistic that this investment in the Old Floral Pavilion is also an investment in the future of the town.

“We used all local trades people on the renovations and will continue to invest in the whole of the seafront area, so it is very much a matter of ’watch this space!’”

This latest stage of the building’s refurbishment includes £250,000 on a new kitchen range and restaurant facilities in the Pavilion providing freshly prepared food including pizzas, burgers, fish and chips and salads.

Martha Dixon, waitress at the Old Floral Pavilion in Bridlington. Credit: Kevin Michael Ladden Photography

A £150,000 spend on a newly equipped Jerome’s ice cream and donut kiosk can now be seen to the front of the building. Work on a second kiosk to the rear has just started.

There has also been a complete makeover to the front facade with the inside ironwork subtly reflected on the front with a modern fitted ironwork colonnade.

Other renovation plans also include a full renovation and refurbishment of the rear, with these further works expected to start at the end of this summer’s tourist season.

The Old Burger King unit at the north end of the Pavilion will also be restored to its original state and become a single restaurant.