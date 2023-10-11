Bridlington care home celebrates a 'caring and talented' nurse with 'Employee of the Month' award
Ms Abiodun is a trained nurse from her home country Nigeria. She joined Mallard Court Care Home in Bridlington as a senior carer in June.
Mallard Court is also pleased to announce that Ms Abiodun has passed the United Kingdom exam for Nursing and Midwifery.
Ms Abiodun was nominated by residents, colleagues and residents’ relatives, who felt she deserved extra recognition for her amazing work.
She was also congratulated by the home’s General Manager Dianne Peters for the achievement of Employee of the Month, and was presented with a £25 voucher as a
special thank you.
Dianne Peters, General Manager at Mallard Court, said: “I’m delighted to have such a caring and talented individual working as part of our team.
“I hope this ‘Employee of the Month’ award goes some way towards showing how much Lola’s hard work is valued.
“We are really proud of the way she has settled in at Mallard Court and has become a key member of the Mallard Court team
Ms Abiodun said: “Thank you for nominating me for this award, I’m so proud”
Visit https://www.barchester.com/home/mallard-court-care-home for more information.