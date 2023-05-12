Both residents and staff were busy making Coronation themed decorations and eye-catching displays in the run up to the King’s Coronation, May 6.

Royal themed party games were played including: Pin the Crown on the Kings Head, Royal Bingo sessions,and a Coronation-themed quiz.

Wildflower seeds were also planted as a reminder of the special occasion.

Mallard Court care home in Bridlington celebrated the Coronation with games and a Royal banquet for all their residents.

The whole home came together to reminisce on the life of the new King and watched the ceremony together on screen, followed by a Royal Banquet style lunch.

Dianne Peters General Manager at Mallard Court said: “We’ve all had such a brilliant time celebrating the Coronation, such a momentous occasion.

“Our staff and residents love the Royals and they were all so excited to take part. It has been a real collaborative process - thinking about how we wanted to celebrate, planning our activities, decorating the home and creating all the party food.

“It was so lovely to be able to invite our friends and family to come and join us for a proper celebration too.”

Wendy Grant, resident at Mallard Court said: “I can just about remember the Queen’s Coronation, I was quite young but I remember the street party we had then, and this was just as much fun.

“We all wanted to pay our respects to the new King and create new memories, it is such an important occasion to mark.”

