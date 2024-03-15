Bridlington care home celebrates worker with prestigious award for 10 years of service

Ebony Colman,Care Assistant, being presented her 10 year service award by Diane Peters, General Manager. Photo submitted.

Ebony Colman, Care Assistant NVQ Level 2, started work at Barchester, in February 2014, and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Ebony is a very popular and much loved member of the Mallard Court care team, by our residents, families, visitors and staff alike. She studied Childcare at East Riding College Bridlington, before joining Mallard Court as a Care Worker. Ebony is also one of the Mallard Court’s Dementia Champions.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester, said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Ebony has achieved this milestone.

It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Dianne Peters, General Manager of Mallard Court, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 10 years of loyal service with Ebony. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year.