Bridlington care home hosts Spring Fete that was a 'resounding success'
Mallard Court hosted a variety of stalls on the day, including bargain clothes, handmade fascinators and cuddly toys. There was a number of funfilled activities for everyone to try, such as crafting, prize tombola, hook-a-duck and more.
Staff at Mallard Court welcomed everyone and the event gave different generations a chance to have fun together.
Visitors enjoyed plenty of refreshments, such as home-made scones and cream cakes prepared by the catering team.
Jean Hawkins, resident, said, “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was surrounded by lots of friendly people, and the refreshments kept flowing, my family visited too which was lovely.
“Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”
Dianne Peters, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Mallard Court are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”
Mallard Court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 67 residents from respite care to long term stays.
Contact Dianne Peters General Manager at Mallard Court 01262 401543 or [email protected] for more information.