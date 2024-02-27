Bridlington care home hosts Spring Fete that was a 'resounding success'

Mallard Court hosted a variety of stalls on the day, including bargain clothes, hand-made fascinators and cuddly toys.

Mallard Court hosted a variety of stalls on the day, including bargain clothes, handmade fascinators and cuddly toys. There was a number of funfilled activities for everyone to try, such as crafting, prize tombola, hook-a-duck and more.

Staff at Mallard Court welcomed everyone and the event gave different generations a chance to have fun together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors enjoyed plenty of refreshments, such as home-made scones and cream cakes prepared by the catering team.

The Spring Fete was a chance for different generations to come together at the care home and have fun.

Jean Hawkins, resident, said, “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was surrounded by lots of friendly people, and the refreshments kept flowing, my family visited too which was lovely.

“Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”

Dianne Peters, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Mallard Court are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mallard Court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 67 residents from respite care to long term stays.