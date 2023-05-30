Leah Davies, Care home manager, came up with the idea to get as many Bridlington people as possible to send Joan a birthday card to celebrate her special day.

Joan was born in Keighley, West Yorkshire and married Phillip who was in the RAF.

She has never been one to enjoy fuss, preferring quiet hobbies relating to nature and loves the sound of birds.

Joan also used to enjoy knitting soft toys.

Ms Davies said: “I came up with the idea because Joan loves to receive letters through the post, but as you get older your family and friends list dwindles.

"So we wanted to get everyone to show how special she is by posting her 100 cards for her 100th birthday.

“Joan loves children and when they visit the home her face lights up.

"As a surprise some of the local schools have become involved in our 100 cards for Joan’s 100th.

“Bay Primary have already bought some cards in, Headlands School are going to do a hand delivery and Kids Corner nursery are coming to sing happy birthday to her.

“Bridlington’s Mayor and Mayoress will also be bringing Joan a card and sharing her cake with her.

“Joan’s love of animals was especially demonstrated when the Alpaca’s came to visit Red House and Butterwick Alpaca retreat will be making a special birthday appearance.

“Her family and friends will also be travelling to see her and share her special day.

“Joan is a very special kind hearted lady and all of the staff are excited to be making her day one to remember.”

