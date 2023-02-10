Jeanette Gill, former Barchester Healthcare resident, generously donated part of her legacy to Barchester’s Charitable Foundation to reward local groups who go above and beyond for their community.

Named in her memory, the Jeanette Gill Special Awards are open to groups and individuals in need in the local community, with 2023 marking the last round of grants to be awarded from her legacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Barchester Charitable Foundation is calling for deserving local charities and community groups to apply, and are on the look out for initiatives that tackle isolation and loneliness, as well as encouraging an active lifestyle through arts, music and sports.

Veterans Woodcraft, Jeanette Gill Awards 2022 Gold winner.

There are three awards available: a £15,000 gold award(open to groups), a £10,000 silver award (open to groups) and a £5,000 bronze award (open to individuals).

Dr Pete Calveley, CEO of Barchester Healthcare and Chairman of the Foundation, said: “We were extremely touched that one of our residents donated so generously to Barchester’s Charitable Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We thought it would be fitting to create these flagship grants in her honour and memory as a tribute to the lives she is helping.

“The charity does so much for local communities throughout the country to tackle and reduce loneliness for many people, and these grants will make a big difference to those in need.”

The closing date for applications is 26 March 2023.

For more information about the Foundation and how groups or individuals can apply for a grant, please visit www.bhcfoundation.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad