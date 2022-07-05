Bridlington care home rated as ‘requires improvement’ following CQC inspections

The Waynes, on Marton Road, was given the overall 'requires improvement' rating after inspections during April and May this year.

The Waynes, on Marton Road, was given the overall rating after inspections during April and May this year.

The inspectors also rated these five key areas:

Safety: Requires improvement

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Effectiveness: Requires improvement

Caring: Good

Responsiveness: Good

Being well-led: Requires improvement

The inspection report, published on Friday, July 1, said: “The Waynes is a residential care home providing accommodation and personal care to up to 30 people.

“Monitoring systems were not always effective and failed to identify the shortfalls found during the inspection.

“The provider had failed to follow their own policies and procedures and learn from external audits to improve the quality of the service.

“Risks to the health and safety of people were not always managed. Records did not always reflect people’s care needs to ensure people’s health, safety and welfare was appropriately supported.

“However, staff felt well supported by the management team and told us there was a ‘family feel’ to the service.

“People and relatives spoke positively about the service and the kind nature of the staff team. Staff knew residents well and treated them with kindness and respect.”

A spokesperson for The Waynes said: “We have been rated ‘good’ for a long time and the home is well respected by people in Bridlington.

“I don’t think the inspectors allowed for the two and a half years of Covid. We’ve had staff off ill and we have been working to the max. This led to us getting behind on paperwork.

“We have already started to implement the CQC recommendations regarding this paperwork and we have started training sessions again.”